Ohio's fuel prices remain below national average

gas pump (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Drivers in Ohio have seen gas prices creep upward in the past week.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.13 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 6 cents higher than a week ago and well above the average of $1.80 at this time last year.

The national average was about $2.29 on Monday, up a penny from a week ago and much higher than the average of $1.74 a year ago.

AAA has said gas prices stayed relatively steady in recent weeks thanks to a strong supply of crude oil on the market.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.