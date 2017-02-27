Ohio's fuel prices remain below national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Drivers in Ohio have seen gas prices creep upward in the past week.
The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.13 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 6 cents higher than a week ago and well above the average of $1.80 at this time last year.
The national average was about $2.29 on Monday, up a penny from a week ago and much higher than the average of $1.74 a year ago.
AAA has said gas prices stayed relatively steady in recent weeks thanks to a strong supply of crude oil on the market.
