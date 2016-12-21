One killed in Wayne County crash

(Photo: John Makary)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 just east of State Route 94 in Sugar Creek Township, around 4 p.m.

The crash involved a purple freightliner driven by Richard Thompson,46, of Ashtabula and a bronze Western Star commercial truck driven by Paul Cline of South Charleston, OH.

According to reports, Thompson was going westbound on US 30 and proceeded to drive across the grassy median striking Cline's truck head-on.

Thompson was transported to Affinity Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, while Thompson was taken to Canton's Aultman Hospital for his injuries.

Both drivers appeared to be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

U.S. 30 eastbound was closed for more than three hours due to the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.