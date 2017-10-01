Nearly 4 miles of Ohio Turnpike closed due to overturned semi

(Photo: OHGO)

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A 3.9 mile stretch of the Ohio Turnpike was closed in each direction between I-71 and I-77 due to an overturned semi early Monday morning.

Westbound traffic is now flowing again, but eastbound remains closed until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.

The exact location of the accident is mile marker 164.4 along I-80.

The suggested detour route is I-71 to I-480 to I-77.

