Road closures coming up this weekend on I-77 in Akron

(Photo: ODOT)

AKRON - Starting Friday evening, there will be a pair of road closures on and around I-77 in Akron this weekend due to concrete pavement repairs.

The closings will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and continue until 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

1. I-77 southbound under the I-76/Kenmore leg will be CLOSED

For detouring, motorists are advised to take the I-76/Kenmore leg to I-277 eastbound. Go I-277 east to I-77 north, then I-77 north to I-76.

2. The ramp from SR 261/Vernon Odom Blvd. to I-77 southbound will be CLOSED

Detour: Hawkins Ave. to Morse St., Morse St. to East Ave., East Ave. to I-76

