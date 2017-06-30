WKYC
TRAFFIC ALERT | I-480 Eastbound closed between State Rd. and SR 176 in Brooklyn Hts.

WKYC 7:11 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

According to Brooklyn Heights Police, I-480 eastbound is closed at SR 176 due to flooding.

The Ohio Department of Transportation adds on its site that there is currently an accident at that area as well. 

Motorists must use an alternate route.

Also in the Brooklyn-Parma area, Brookpark Road has been closed at Big Creek Parkway. 

