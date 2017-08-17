TRAFFIC ALERT | I-71 northbound closed between W. 130th and Bellaire Rd.

An accident has caused I-71 northbound to be closed between W.130th Street and Bellaire Road on Thursday evening.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency crews are at the scene. Expected time of re-opening is unknown at this point. Motorists should use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with WKYC.com for details as they become available.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs