WKYC
Close

TRAFFIC ALERT | I-71 northbound closed between W. 130th and Bellaire Rd.

WKYC 9:53 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

An accident has caused I-71 northbound to be closed between W.130th Street and Bellaire Road on Thursday evening. 

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency crews are at the scene. Expected time of re-opening is unknown at this point. Motorists should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKYC.com for details as they become available. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories