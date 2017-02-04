Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel-Pool/Getty Images (Photo: Pool, Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

The parents of slain unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin have written a book recounting his 2012 fatal shooting and their push for justice in his case.

Trayvon was killed five years ago this month by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in the central Florida suburb of Sanford. His case was the predecessor to the Black Lives Matter movement that has come in response to similar killings across the country, mostly by white police officers.

Zimmerman was acquitted of killing Trayvon in 2013.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin say such shootings have added to their grief, but they have comforted other parents and started a foundation in Trayvon's name. They are also exploring running for public office as part of their advocacy.

Trayvon would have been 22 years old on Sunday.

