Tree falls on house in Willoughby Hills, road closure in effect

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley)

Willoughby Hills -- A large tree has fallen on a house located on River Rd.

As of 4:00 a.m., River Rd. between Chardon and Rogers' Roads remain closed.

Police have not said how long the road closure will remain in effect, but an electrical crew will be responding to the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported, when the call came in at 3 a.m.

Power lines are down as a result.

At one point overnight into Friday morning, over 300 power outages were reported in Lake County, but it's not confirmed that the tree caused those outages.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will bring you any developments as they come in.

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley)

(Photo: Tiffany Tarpley)

© 2017 WKYC-TV