Truck driver shot twice outside Cleveland warehouse

CLEVELAND -- Police are investigating after a truck driver was shot twice early Wednesday morning outside of a warehouse.

Police found the male laying in the driveway of Gateway Warehouse, Inc. on Perkins Ave. near East 30th St. just before 2 a.m. with two gunshot wounds.

Sources say the male was getting out of his truck when two males approached him, demanding his money.

The victim did not comply at first. That's when the two suspects shot the truck driver, then robbed him.

It's not confirmed what the two suspects took from the male.

Sources also say the victim is an employee at the warehouse and has been for many years.

He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

