Trump: Don't blame me, the Republicans are failing

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R), joined by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump said Monday he's never been closer to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, less than two hours after ripping the GOP Congress in general for failing to deliver on health care and other issues.

"We're fighting for the same things," Trump said with McConnell at his side in the White House Rose Garden, right after their private lunch at the White House.

McConnell, who has clashed with the president repeatedly, said that "we have the same agenda."

Earlier, at a Cabinet meeting, Trump predicted a short-term health care "fix" this year and a major overhaul next year, even as he blamed the Republican congressional majority Monday for a string of setbacks.

"I’m not going to blame myself, I’ll be honest," Trump said. "They are not getting the job done."

Speaking just before his lunch with McConnell, Trump also said he understands why former White House adviser Steve Bannon is seeking primary challengers for some GOP incumbents in next year's elections.

"I'm not happy about it and a lot of people are not happy about it," Trump told reporters.

One reason for Trump's complaints: The failure of the Republican Congress to pass a bill to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump responded last week with an executive order making it easier for associations to buy insurance across state lines, while his administration announced it would stop making certain subsidy payments to insurance companies.

Saying the latter move cut off the "gravy train" for insurers, Trump said Congress is now busy with what he called the failures of the existing law.

"They are having emergency meetings to get a short-term fix of health care," Trump said, said while an overall new plan should come in March or April of next year.

"Obamacare is finished," Trump said. "It's dead. It's gone. You shouldn't even mention it. It's gone. There is no such thing as Obamacare anymore."

In fact, most of the Affordable Care Act remains in place, particularly the expansion of health insurance coverage for low-income Americans under Medicaid and a national marketplace in which Americans can buy health insurance, even if they have preexisting medical conditions.

Health care experts said last week that many of Trump's executive actions on health care were aimed at sabotaging the law, something Bannon echoed during his speech last week before a conservative gathering in Washington.

Adult day care center

Trump has also clashed with Republicans over immigration and foreign policy, and he has repeatedly criticized McConnell's leadership. Some Republicans have returned the favor; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., likened Trump's White House to an adult day care center.

The Trump-McConnell meeting took place two days after Bannon told a group of social conservatives that they should take on the Republican leadership, particularly McConnell, for insufficient support of Trump and his agenda.

"Right now, it's a season of war against a GOP establishment," Bannon said.

At his Cabinet meeting, Trump gave long and somewhat rambling remarks about his change. In addition to health care, Trump talked about tax cuts, tighter immigration laws, and addressing prescription drug prices. He also discussed a relatively new subject: Welfare reform.

"We are looking very, very strongly therefore at welfare reform," he said.

The traditional form of welfare, which came in direct payments to low-income Americans, was ended by a major reform bill by the Republican-led Congress in 1996 and signed into law by President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

It was unclear what type of welfare reform Trump was referring to.

