Trump: No transgender individuals in military

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday he will block transgender individuals from serving in the military, reversing another policy of former president Barack Obama.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump said that, after consulting "with my generals and military experts," the U.S. government "will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

The U.S. military, he said, "must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

