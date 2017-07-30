(Photo: WKYC)

MEDINA COUNTY - Two men were killed when their car veered off of Buffham Road near Leroy Road in Westfield Township.

Martin Davis, 30, from Lodi was driving with Kevin Scholz, 29, from California in the passenger seat. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car was speeding when it hit a utility pole, drove through a yard, and stopped when it hit a tree.

Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor. Davis and Scholz were not wearing seat belts.

