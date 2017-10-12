Verify: Can President Trump really get rid of NBC's license?
President Trump said it's "disgusting" that journalists can write what they want. He can't do away with the First Amendment any more than President Obama could do away with the Second. So we'll just leave that... and focus on a specific threat he made tha
KUSA 7:57 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
Cleveland Indians' historic season ends with Game 5…Oct 11, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
ANALYSIS | What went wrong for Cleveland Indians in…Oct 12, 2017, 2:50 a.m.
-
FORECAST | Cloudy and coolFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.