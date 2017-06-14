Veterans take virtual honor flight

More than 3,200 veterans have taken an honor flight from Cleveland to Washington, D-C to tour the memorials, in the past eleven years. We've shown you their journey.

However, many others, are too fragile to make the trip.

To remedy the situation, Honor Flight Cleveland with help from WKYC, Eventworks 4-D and generous funding from Parker Hannifin and the Krups Family World War Two foundation at the Stokes V.A Medical Center...decided to take them on their own Honor Flight.

They did it, without ever leaving the ground.

Honor Flight Cleveland Board members will be taking the video to various senior homes so Veterans who can't make the trip get the next best thing.

However, they could use more headsets and phones to reach more vets.

