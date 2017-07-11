Victim of Akron officer-involved shooting identified

Akron police cruiser (Photo: WKYC)

The victim of an officer-involved shooting has been identified, Tuesday.

Edward Taylor, 54, of Akron was shot by officials Sunday during an altercation with police.

Akron Police responded to 2070 Thurmont Road for a call that a woman was being sexually assaulted at gunpoint around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, the alleged sexual assault victim was able to escape but Taylor opened fire on officials.

Police returned fire and then took a defensive stand then attempting to communicate with Taylor.

Officials later deployed chemical munitions, and entered the home where they found Taylor dead.

According to the Medical Examiner, Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

