WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Victim of Akron officer-involved shooting identified

WKYC 6:56 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

The victim of an officer-involved shooting has been identified, Tuesday. 

Edward Taylor, 54, of Akron was shot by officials Sunday during an altercation with police.

Akron Police responded to 2070 Thurmont Road for a call that a woman was being sexually assaulted at gunpoint around 4 a.m. 

Upon arrival, the alleged sexual assault victim was able to escape but Taylor opened fire on officials. 

Police returned fire and then took a defensive stand then attempting to communicate with Taylor.

Officials later deployed chemical munitions, and entered the home where they found Taylor dead. 

According to the Medical Examiner, Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the chest. 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Akron Police: Sexual assault suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with officers

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories