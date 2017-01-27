Wake for Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey

Police from as far away as New York were in North Olmsted Friday to pay their respects for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Dave Fahey. Officer Fahey was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run incident on I-90 West near Warren Road. He was assisting at the scene of a crash when he was struck by a Toyota Camry. Authorities arrested 44-year-old Israel Alvarez hours after the crash. As WKYC's Andrew Horansky explains, some hope the community learns a lesson from the loss.

Andrew Horansky, WKYC 3:40 PM. EST January 27, 2017

