WATCH | Brunswick street crews save kitten from sewer

(Photo: Brunswick Division of Streets)

BRUNSWICK - Brunswick city workers performed a rescue operation Thursday morning for a four-legged creature in need.

Members of the Brunswick Division of Streets saved a kitten trapped deep in a city sewer. Although the little one seemed scared, the workers were eventually able to coax him to safety.

Afterwards, the kitten was actually adopted by a member of the road crew.

The rescuers used the city's storm sewer camera to locate the kitten. Brunswick City Hall later posted the entire video on its Facebook page. You can watch it here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV