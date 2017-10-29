WATCH | Funeral for Girard police officer Justin Leo held at Youngstown State University

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo

The funeral for Girard Police officer Justin Leo is taking place Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Mobile Users | Click here to view

Thirty-one-year-old Justin Leo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call. He was dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a domestic situation involving a firearm.

Following a brief discussion between Leo, another responding officer and a male inside the home, the male pulled out a gun and shot Leo.

The second responding officer returned fire, hitting the male.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and Leo, a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department, was transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Youngstown, where her later died.

© 2017 WKYC-TV