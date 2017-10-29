WATCH | Funeral for Girard police officer Justin Leo held at Youngstown State University

The funeral for Girard Police officer Justin Leo is taking place Sunday at Youngstown State University.
Thirty-one-year-old Justin Leo was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call. He was dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a domestic situation involving a firearm.
Following a brief discussion between Leo, another responding officer and a male inside the home, the male pulled out a gun and shot Leo.
The second responding officer returned fire, hitting the male.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene and Leo, a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department, was transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Youngstown, where her later died.
