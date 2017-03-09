WATCH these hilarious security camera videos released by NEST

You would think home security video would be all about catching burglars in action, but really, they catch all sorts of things. This is why Nest shared their best "Nesties" with all of us to enjoy.

So, let's not waste any more of your time and get right to it.

Without further ado here are the 2017 Nestie awards:

BEST FALL: ICE RAGE

BEST STUNT: PRIORITY MAIL

BEST SUPPORTING DEER: WHEN HARRY MEETS LION

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: DIRTY DOG DANCING

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: FOOT LOOSE

BEST DOG IN A LEAD ROLE: PAWSHANK REDEMPTION

BEST KISS: FIFTY SHARES OF GRRR

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: DAD VADER

BEST FOREIGN FILM: LA NEIGE DE L'ENNUI

BEST HAUNTED BLANKET: THIS BLANKET

BEST COSTUME DESIGN; THE WEREWOLF

BEST HORROR REMAKE: BIRDS

BEST PICTURE: GLUCK GLUCK LAND

BEST SUPPORTED DOG: FREE WILLIE

BEST BOX OFFICE HIT: A LEAGUE OF HER OWN

 

Need a laugh? Watch the best of NEST America's funniest home videos

