WATCH | Vespers for Bishop Nelson Perez's installation

(Photo: Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre)

CLEVELAND - Vespers (or evening prayer) for Bishop-designate Nelson Perez’s installation as Cleveland's 11th Bishop are being celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Watch in the player above.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view Vespers

The installation of Bishop Perez will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

© 2017 WKYC-TV