WATCH | Vespers for Bishop Nelson Perez's installation

CLEVELAND - Vespers (or evening prayer) for Bishop-designate Nelson Perez’s installation as Cleveland's 11th Bishop are being celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
Watch in the player above.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to view Vespers
The installation of Bishop Perez will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs