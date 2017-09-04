WATCH | Vespers for Bishop Nelson Perez's installation

WKYC
CLEVELAND - Vespers (or evening prayer) for Bishop-designate Nelson Perez’s installation as Cleveland's 11th Bishop are being celebrated at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. 

The installation of Bishop Perez will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. 

