Weeks-old infant mauled by dog in Ada County home

KUNA, Idaho --- A four-week-old baby was seriously injured in a dog attack at a home near Kuna Monday morning.

Kuna Police were called out to the house near Linder Road and Sagwon Drive just after 10 a.m. The infant boy was treated at the scene by paramedics, then rushed to a Boise hospital.

A woman in the home told investigators she had put the infant in a baby swing in the living room while she loaded some belongings into her pickup in the garage. The woman made several trips between the house and the garage, checking on the boy between trips.

The woman said the baby appeared to be fine until the last trip, which she estimated lasted about four minutes. When she returned to the house, the boy was on the ground with visible injuries.

Investigators say the woman had three dachshund dogs in the home. Police determined that one of the dogs got up onto the swing, possibly by climbing up nearby furniture, and began biting the baby, knocking him out of the swing.

The woman called 911 immediately after finding the injured child. She told police the dog had no history of biting or aggression.

The infant remains hospitalized, and his condition has not been released. The case remains under investigation.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed in the case.



