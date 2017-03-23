'Teeth' in tacos: Texas woman's barbacoa goes viral

One woman's Facebook post about finding what she thought were teeth in her barbacoa tacos. (PHOTO: Facebook) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - One woman's barbacoa tacos are going viral after she found what looks like "teeth" inside while eating at a Mexican restaurant Sunday.

Courtney Aguilar's Facebook post, which has since been made private, had been shared more than 2,000 times at last check. She posted a photo of the tacos with the caption: "When you order Barbacoa tacos but get teeth instead."

The restaurant, El Rincon in Pflugerville, posted a response on its Facebook page Monday.

El Rincon said barbacoa is one of the few items that it buys pre-made from a vendor in San Antonio, and it plans to no longer purchase from that vendor as a result of this incident.

Aguilar also updated her original Facebook post on Monday after reportedly speaking with El Rincon's owner.

She said the owner told her he would be discussing the issue with the vendor and assured her that the meat in question was not "teeth."

El Rincon's statement reads, in part:

"Barbacoa is cooked with different parts of the cow but mostly from the head or cheek of cattle. El Rincon will stop selling barbacoa until we get a new vendor. We would like to apologize to the customer and we would like to thank our customers for the business for over 26 years."

