Reports: Weapon-wielding clown spotted in Ark. town

WHITE HALL, Ark. (KTHV) – Some townspeople are on edge after reports of a weapon-wielding clown being spotted in an Arkansas community.

According to White Hall police, there have been three reported sightings of a clown wearing a jumpsuit of sorts and an orange wig.

The first report was made Monday morning around 4 a.m. when passersby told police they saw the alleged clown standing in a wooded area off Edwards Street. Police searched the area, but the clown was not spotted by authorities.

Police said the second report was made later in the evening when someone said a clown knocked on the door of a home. According to Chief Richard Wingard, police, with the help of Pine Bluff officers, were at the home within two minutes, but they did not find the clown in the area.

Another report was made Monday night as the clown is said to have been spotted crossing Jefferson Parkway in front of vehicles.

Chief Wingard said at least one of the reports described the clown as having a machete or an axe in hand.

These reports come after other alleged sightings of clowns trying to lure kids into the woods in areas of South and North Carolina. Children in Maryland reported a similar instance this week as well.

If you have any information on these instances, you’re asked to contact police at (870) 247-1414.

