WATCH: Snake crawls from under car's hood on highway

NEW DEAL, TX – Two friends were driving along a Texas highway when they realized they had a hitchhiker on board.

But they have no idea where they picked him up.

The men were in New Deal in the panhandle, about 12 miles north of Lubbock. That’s when they spotted a gold and white snake slowly slithering from under the car’s hood.

The wind slowed the serpent’s progress as it tried to make its way down to the front of the car, so they gave it a leg up, sort of, by pulling off the road. It worked, as the snake slithered away from the car.

Once the snake was clear from the vehicle, the pair drove off, relieved their hitchhiker finally hit the highway.

