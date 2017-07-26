AKRON - What makes Akron unique?

It's a question that's been asked this week ahead of the Signal Tree Fest at Lock 3 and Lock 4 in Akron this weekend, celebrating what makes the city of Akron unique.

Is it Lawson's Chip Dip (only found at Circle K), Luigi's, or the music scene that's home to The Black Keys, Devo and Chrissie Hynde?

Of course, we have to mention it's the home of LeBron James. But it's also the home to countless others who hold the city close to their hearts for reasons beyond the pizza and chip dip.

So, why do you love Akron?

Send us a video with your response on what makes Akron unique to you. It may be featured on Channel 3 News!

Hey Akron! I need your help! We're getting your thoughts on what makes Akron unique ahead of the @signaltreefest. Send us your video! @wkyc pic.twitter.com/QWviv9dWxz — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) July 26, 2017

