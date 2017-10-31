CLEVELAND - It's not the life they want, or necessarily chose, but due to circumstances sometimes beyond their control, many Northeast Ohioans are forced to rely on the kindness of strangers.

Their pleas for help are often met with insults and taunts, yet they still hold out hope that life will get better.

How did they get to this point and how do they overcome the daily struggle to survive? Tonight at 11 on Channel 3 News, Carly Flynn Morgan delivers a perspective on homelessness that few have ever seen... from those putting aside their pride to beg for help.

© 2017 WKYC-TV