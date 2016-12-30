(Source: NBC)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking over the boardroom for Donald Trump in The New Celebrity Apprentice airing Monday night at 8 on NBC.

This season’s celebrity contestants vying for the coveted title of the Celebrity Apprentice and a $250,000 check to give to their designated charity are:

Laila Ali — Retired four-time boxing world champion and two-time hall of famer, TV host, author, health and wellness expert and daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali

Brooke Burke-Charvet — Actress, host, entrepreneur, fitness expert and CEO of ModernMom.com

Eric Dickerson — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who played for the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons

Boy George — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, lead vocalist for the pop band Culture Club, international DJ and a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice,” as well as a top fashion designer and photographer

Matt Iseman — “American Ninja Warrior” host, comedian, actor and licensed physician

Carrie Keagan — Actress, producer, writer, entrepreneur and the former host of VH1’s Emmy Award-winning live morning talk show “Big Morning Buzz Live with Carrie Keagan”

Carson Kressley — Emmy Award-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author and fashion designer, as well as a successful horse show exhibitor who owns saddlebred horses

Lisa Leslie — Naismith Hall of Famer, four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion who earned an MBA

Jon Lovitz — Comedian, film and television star and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member

Vince Neil — Lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe as well as eclectic businessman with interests in liquor, bars, restaurants, tattoo parlors along with clothing and retail

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — Reality television star and New York Times bestselling author

Kyle Richards — Actress and star of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a philanthropist who owns an innovative boutique concept in Beverly Hills

Chael Sonnen — Former UFC standout and mixed martial artist

Porsha Williams — Co-host of nationally syndicated Dish Nation, star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” entrepreneur.

Ricky Williams — Heisman Trophy winner for the University of Texas, 2015 College Football Hall of Fame inductee and ESPN sports analyst who was a running back for the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens

Carnie Wilson — Singer, television host and member of the pop music group Wilson Phillips.

Watch them compete Monday night at 8 on NBC.