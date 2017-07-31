Wife of man deported and kidnaped speaks to family of Painesville mother facing deportation

A local family is fearful of mother being deported to dangerous area in Mexico.

A mother of four, Beatriz Casillas is scheduled for deportation to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Tuesday.

The Casillas family doesn't have a problem with Beatriz being deported, it's the area that she is being deported to that has the family concerned.

Just last week, two Painesville fathers were kidnapped for ransom after being deported to Nuevo Laredo.

Maria Gomez, the wife of one of the men deported and kidnapped spoke with WKYC's Jasmine Monroe Monday.

She tells the nightmare of her family's story, describing the ransom phone calls she received for a week straight.

Maria says no one should have to live through something as devastating as that and that's why she wanted to speak out today.

For more on this story, tune in to Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV