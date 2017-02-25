Willoughby man arrested after allegedly kidnapping 3 family members

Michael Ribaudo, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicions of kidnapping several family members. (Photo: WILLOUGHBY POLICE DEPARTMENT)

WILLOUGHBY - The Cleveland Bomb squad was called to The Sphere, a downtown apartment building today, to make sure an arrested kidnapping suspect didn't have anyone captive in his apartment.

The incident evacuated the entire 8th floor of the building on East 12th and Chester.

The check was triggered when Willoughby Police arrested 34-year-old Michael Ribaudo, who Willoughby Police say was suspected of kidnapping three family members yesterday evening.

Police say Ribaudo was visiting his father Friday night in Willoughby where he was planning to have dinner. He then then lured his father into the basement where he tried to use chloroform on him. Ribaudo then gagged him.

He then lured his mother to go to the dad's house because of “an unknown problem.” While inside, he handcuffed and tied his mother in the basement as well.

Police say he Ribaudo did the same to his aunt who lives in Willowick, driving her to his father’s home and handcuffing the aunt to the same pole as his mother.

The aunt escaped and called 911 as Ribaudo left the house.

Eastlake Police found him sleeping inside a 2007 Chevy car in a Walmart parking lot around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

He is being held in the Willoughby City Jail, as police continue their investigation.

Willoughby Police say he will be charged with kidnapping and a 2nd degree felony, but more criminal charges could still be made.

(© 2017 WKYC)