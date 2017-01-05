Win tickets to see Billy Joel perform at Progressive Field

Billy Joel is heading out on tour this Summer and Channel 3 wants you to see him at Progressive Field. We're giving 3 fans tickets to see his July 14th concert!

Download the FREE WKYC app and click the Billy Joel tile to enter for a chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to his show!

Piano Man App Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Piano Man Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WKYC (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Live Nation, Progressive Field, Cleveland Indians and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Individuals who have won a prize from Sponsor in the thirty (30)-calendar day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are ineligible to enter or win a prize in this Sweepstakes. Entrant must agree to appear on-air, either live or pre-taped, if deemed the winner.

How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 1:01 p.m. (E.T.) on Thursday January 5, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Saturday January 21, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Online Entry. Enter by downloading the free WKYC News app from iTunes, Google Play or the Amazon Appstore to your Apple or Android smartphone or tablet. Click the Billy Joel image link and complete all of the required information and follow all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Contest website or in any email received from Sponsor. Upon checking in at Sponsor’s booth or tent, Contestant must provide proof of identification, such as a driver’s license, learner’s permit or birth certificate.

Entries limited to only one (1) email address entry per person. Only one prize per household. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor’s website or in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries must be received 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Saturday January 21, 2017.

4. Winner Selection. Three (3) winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to be held on or about 12:01 p.m. (E.T.) on the following dates: Wednesday January 18, 2017; Thursday January 19, 2017 and Sunday January 22, 2017. Entries received after 12:01 p.m. Wednesday January 18, 2017 and January 19, 2017 will be carried over into the following day’s drawing.

Prizes and Odds. Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Billy Joel concert Friday July 14, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. (E.T.) at Progressive Field 2401 Ontario St., Cleveland, OH 44115. (ARV: $139)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about the date of each drawing at the phone number and email address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to either phone or email notification within 24 hours may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1333 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland, OH 44114 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) before Friday July 14, 2017. Valid photo identification will be required by Sponsor in each case. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Persons travelling with the winners may be required to complete a travel release. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries, or votes by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for operation of Progressive Field or the Billy Joel tour including schedule changes, closures, postponements or cancellations.

Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.