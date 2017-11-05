Witnesses: Several people shot at church in Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - According to multiple witnesses reaching out to KENS 5, several people have been shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Several witnesses contacted KENS 5 about police presence and emergency crews responding to shots fired in the 200 block of 4th Street in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot.

No word on the official amount wounded or if anyone is deceased.

KENS 5 has a crew in route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

