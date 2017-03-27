Women of Power Conference to return to Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Project Heard is a digital magazine that works to empower women.

Every year, their parent company, Rising Media LLC., holds the Women of Power conference. This conference is a place for driven women to connect. It aims to help women develop leadership skills, sustain talent, and empower action.

Attendees of the conference will experience education tracks, wellness focus, panel discussions, and hear from authentic keynote speakers, including: Nobel Peace Prize Nominee 2017 and Humanitarian Sister Rosemary, WKYC anchor Russ Mitchell, and WKYC General Manager Micki Byrnes.

The conference will be held April 9-10 at the Marriott Downtown.

