World's largest mobile pet adoption makes stop in Parma

Puppy at the Northeast Ohio SPCA during the mobile pet adoption on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

PARMA - A life-saving tour rolled into Parma on Saturday for the world’s largest mobile pet adoption event.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA partnered with the North Shore Animal League America’s 2017 “Tour For Life” event at 9555 Brookpark Road.

Tons of adoptable pets, such as dogs, cats, puppies and kittens were available for adoption. The event was sponsored by Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and giveaways were available for all who attended.

From the beginning of March to the end of April, “Tour For Life” plans to travel throughout the United States in four mobile pet adoption units, known as "shelters on wheels."

Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma (Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

The four vehicles will travel to 54 cities and towns in 32 states to help shelter and rescue animals. In driving over 20,000 miles, “Tour For Life” will generate more awareness of their organizations and help find more homes for the animals in their care.

Kitten at the Northeast Ohio SPCA during the mobile pet adoption on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

