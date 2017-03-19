Wright State president resigns ahead of retirement

Wright State University President David Hopkins resigned on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Photo: Wright State University website)

DAYTON - The president of Wright State University has resigned just months before his planned retirement because of the university's budget crisis.

The Springfield News-Sun reports ( http://bit.ly/2mcKcxG ) that David Hopkins resigned abruptly Friday. He planned to retire in three and a half months.

Hopkins cited the university's "substantial undertaking to bring our budget into alignment with our revenues," in an email to faculty, staff and students. He declined to be interviewed.

Wright State had 23 layoffs last year and more are expected to be announced in April. The university needs to cut $25 million from its budget for fiscal year 2018 and Hopkins ordered a hiring freeze in February.

Curtis McCray will serve as interim president beginning Monday. Incoming president Cheryl Schrader takes office on July 1.

