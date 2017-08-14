'YesYoureRacist' calls out white supremacists from march on Twitter

(Photo: @YesYoureRacist)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A social media account on Twitter, @YesYoureRacist is outing and shaming white supremacists and Nazis who took part in the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

If can identify any of the white supremacists/nazis in photos from yesterday, tell @YesYoureRacist. And look at his feed for photos. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 13, 2017

The person behind the @YesYoureRacist account said he has been "exposing casual racism on Twitter since 2012."

His plate just got fuller after thousands attended rallies in Charlottesville on Friday and Saturday.

"I'm not 'trying' to get anyone fired, I just think people have a right to know if one of their neighbors, coworkers, employees, classmates etc. is attending white supremacist rallies," @YesYoureRacist told WUSA9.

But according to a tweet, at least one person no longer has his job as of result of being exposed.

The man behind the account added that he is not reaching out to any companies and is simply just making names public.

"These people made a choice to go to a white supremacist rally and stand side by side with KKK members, neo-Nazis, and anti-government militias -- next time maybe they'll remember to wear their hoods," @YesYourRacist expressed.

The names and photos are from people who recognized them and have been reaching out to the Twitter account. The account's creator explained that he makes sure to verify the claims before posting.

"Several people claimed that one of the rally-goers wearing an Arkansas Engineering t-shirt was a professor at the university. I determined that it wasn't him, so I did not publicize the claim. The university eventually issued a statement saying it definitely was not him," the man behind the account added.

Naturally not everybody is thrilled about the account's objectives. "I am being targeted with death threats by some of the worst people on the internet," the creator of @YesYourRacist said.

The Anime Nazis over at 4chan are trying to shut me down - they've even started sending threats! Help me fight back: https://t.co/6KDshWjdms pic.twitter.com/M46kcYva7f — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 13, 2017

Find out more about the movement by visiting: https://www.patreon.com/yesyoureracist or https://twitter.com/YesYoureRacist.

