Young, nonverbal girl found wandering alone on Cleveland's east side Sunday evening

(Photo: Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services)

CLEVELAND - A young girl was found wandering at East 77th Street and Saint Claire Avenue early Sunday evening. Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services needs your help reuniting her with her family.

Children and Family Services tell WKYC that the young girl has been taken to MetroHealth and doctors there believe she is between 14 and 15 months old. She weights 20 pounds and is about 29 inches tall.

WKYC also learned that this child to nonverbal, so so is unable to speak to anyone who is tying to help her.

Neighbors found her walking, wearing the same clothing that is pictured in these photos, including the jacket and boots.

Cleveland Police 5th District is assisting in this case.

Anyone who has any information should call 696-KIDS.

