Square Talk | Alyssa Trebilcock

Downtown Cleveland is full of fun and exciting things to do, including rowing and sailing.

The Foundry is an indoor rowing and sailing center located in The Flats.

On today's Square Talk, we sit down with Alyssa Trebilcock, head women's rowing coach at the Foundry. She tell us about how they working to bring people back to the water, who can participate, and what rowing can teach you about yourself and life.

The indoor facility allows year-round training for athletes and adventurous people alike.

For more information on the Foundry and its programs, click here.

