WKYC
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Square Talk | Alyssa Trebilcock

Square Talk with Alyssa Trebilcock

WKYC 4:18 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

Downtown Cleveland is full of fun and exciting things to do, including rowing and sailing.

The Foundry is an indoor rowing and sailing center located in The Flats.

On today's Square Talk, we sit down with Alyssa Trebilcock, head women's rowing coach at the Foundry. She tell us about how they working to bring people back to the water, who can participate, and what rowing can teach you about yourself and life. 

The indoor facility allows year-round training for athletes and adventurous people alike.

For more information on the Foundry and its programs, click here

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Square Talk | Andrew Watterson

WKYC

Square Talk | Mary Ann Ponce

WKYC

Square Talk | John Kolar

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories