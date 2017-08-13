Square Talk | Andrew Watterson

Pandemonium is Cleveland Public Theater' s annual fundraiser.

On today's Square Talk, KeyBank Head of Sustainability, and Pandemonium honoree, Andrew Watterson discuss the unique fundraiser, the programs CPT offers, and why they are so dedicated to the community.

The fundraiser will take place Sept 9, and feature dancing, theater performances, celebrity chefs and an open bar.

This year's theme is unleash, allowing for the participants to interpret the theme in any way they see fit.

