Square Talk | Angela Bennett

The men and women of the Cleveland Division of Police work to protect and serve the community daily.

On today's Square Talk we sit down with Angela Bennett, Director of Development and Programming with the Cleveland Police Foundation.

The Foundation serves as the non-profit arm of the Cleveland Division of Police. They work to build trust between the police department and the citizens it serves.

Angela speaks with us about the Foundation's most recent project, the law enforcement career pipeline program.

The program aims to increase the number of woman and minorities in law enforcement so that law enforcement forces reflect the communities they serve.

If you'd like to learn more or find out how you can support the Foundation's efforts, click here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV