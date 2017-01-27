Square Talk | Citizens BankJoe DiRocco

Joe DiRocco (Photo: WKYC-TV)

“Shark Tank” meets “The Apprentice” as the Cleveland Leadership Center presents “Accelerate," a civic pitch program.

Citizens Bank Ohio President Joe DiRocco explains how 80 applicants are narrowed to a field of finalists and how you can help judge the best and brightest ideas!

The big event is February 22 at The Global Center for Health Innovation and tickets are available at cleveleads.org





