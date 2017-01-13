WKYC
Square Talk | Cleveland Foundation's program director Lisa Bottoms

"We start to lose kids in the 9th and 10th grade," says Lisa Bottoms, of the Cleveland Foundation. Which is why the Foundation, in collaboration with CMSD and other community organizations, helps lead True2You.

WKYC Staff , WKYC 8:48 PM. EST January 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - “We start to lose kids in the 9th and 10th grade,” says Lisa Bottoms, program director at the Cleveland Foundation. 

That's why the Cleveland Foundation, in collaboration with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and other community organizations, helps lead True2You, a mentoring program focused on 8th graders. 

Find out how the program works and how you could play a part in helping Cleveland’s kids have a more successful future.

