Square Talk | Dr. Alex Johnson

Fifty years ago, two brothers shared one vision -- to enhance the lives of all Americans equally.
To celebrate the many contributions of Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes and Congressman Louis Stokes, Cuyahoga Community College is taking the lead role on a year-long initiative.
Tri-C President Dr. Alex Johnson explains how almost 70 local organizations are coming together to ‘Honor the Past and Inspire the Future’ by creating exciting events and legacy projects.
