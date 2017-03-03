WKYC
Square Talk | Dr. Alex Johnson

Square Talk with Dr. Alex Johnson

March 03, 2017

Fifty years ago, two brothers shared one vision -- to enhance the lives of all Americans equally. 

To celebrate the many contributions of Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes and Congressman Louis Stokes, Cuyahoga Community College is taking the lead role on a year-long initiative.

Tri-C President Dr. Alex Johnson explains how almost 70 local organizations are coming together to ‘Honor the Past and Inspire the Future’ by creating exciting events and legacy projects. 

