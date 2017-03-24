Square Talk | Ivan Schwarz

Greater Cleveland Film Commission President and CEO Ivan Schwarz (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Greater Cleveland Film Commission President and CEO Ivan Schwarz is committed to creating an industry in Northeast Ohio that doesn’t currently exist, one which would generate thousands of jobs.

This will be done by doubling the incentive for companies who film here, as well as the development of a film school at Cleveland State University.

Schwarz also gives us some inside scoops on movies filming in Cleveland over the next several months.

You might want to be on the lookout for glimpses of actors Matthew McConaughey and Bruce Willis.

