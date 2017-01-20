Square Talk | John Cimperman and Neil Evans (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - This week we visited the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Public Square to talk with two men who were very involved in protecting Cleveland’s history through the redesign of Public Square and the restoration of the monument.

John Cimperman is past chairman of the Cleveland Landmark Commission and Neil Evans is past president of the Cuyahoga County Soldiers & Sailors Monument Commission.

The monument is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

