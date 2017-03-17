Square Talk | Kristin Warzocha

Kristin Warzocha (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Harvest for Hunger campaign is back and the whole community is coming together to show its support.

Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, shares why this campaign is so important for the community.

In 2016, local supermarkets raised $1.5 million through the Checkout Hunger initiative. Find out how you can help raise even more this year.

© 2017 WKYC-TV