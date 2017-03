Margaret Mitchell (Photo: WKYC)

Every day, an 18-year-old Cleveland woman ‘ages out’ of foster care and often onto the streets, holding all her belongings in a plastic trash bag.

Meet Margaret Mitchell, the president & CEO of YWCA Greater Cleveland. She's a woman who is doing everything in her power to help those young women move onto lives of purpose and passion.

