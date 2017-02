Mike Parks (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Mike Parks, CEO of American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio, discusses the importance of volunteers, fire prevention and blood drives.

Their next big blood drive is on Tuesday, February 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.

Click here to schedule a donation time.

(© 2017 WKYC)