Square Talk | Sari Feldman

Wow – did you know your Cuyahoga County Library system is #1 in the country?

The library today is about so much more than books – it’s often the center of community life. On today’s Square Talk, Executive Director Sari Feldman discusses the range of services you can find at your local branch…from music to movies and even help with passports!

Find out how you can have free access to classes, kids activities, high speed internet and more!



