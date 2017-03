Executive Director Shannon Corcoran (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Irish eyes turn to the Cleveland parade.

Find out why it’s suddenly ‘gained’ 25 years of extra history and how you should really begin the day at Mass!

United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland Executive Director Shannon Corcoran shares the traditions of one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest events.

© 2017 WKYC-TV