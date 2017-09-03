WKYC
Square Talk | Yulu Li and Rania Abbadi

Square Talk with Friends of Global Cleveland

On today's Square Talk we speak with two women from Friends of Global Cleveland.

Friends of Global Cleveland is a professional development group aimed at connecting and engaging an emerging group of up and coming international young professionals in Greater Cleveland.

President,Yulu Li, and VP of communication and membership,Rania Abbadi from FGC talk to us about their upcoming event, InterCLE.

